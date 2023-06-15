BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) announced its new initiative with Advance Auto Parts in the hopes to lessen the number of traffic citations.

The partnership unveiled a fresh program that will supply JSCO officers with gift cards to give to motorists who are having vehicle troubles. The goal is that when a deputy stops a motorist with an equipment issue – such as a bad headlight or taillight – deputies can give them an Advance gift card instead of a ticket or citation. Motorists can then use the gift card to buy the correct parts to rectify the issue.

“We’re excited to partner with a national brand such as Advance Auto Parts to provide financial relief to citizens in Jefferson County,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said in a press release. “This partnership goes hand in hand with my commitment to Bridge the Gap Between Law Enforcement and the Community. It shows what can happen when we partner with businesses to work together and make Jefferson County a safer place for all who call it home.”

At the ceremony on Thursday, which commemorated the opening of the newest Jefferson County store, team members from Advance Auto Parts presented JSCO with $1,000 in Advance gift cards. Each gift card amounted to $10.

“Our store team in Pinson is thrilled to be partnering with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on this unique program,” said Tony Dalessandro, Advance’s vice president of operations, in a press release. “In order for maximum roadway safety to be achieved, it is crucial that all equipment on one’s vehicle is working properly. The distribution of these gift cards will allow a motorist to visit their local Advance where our team of automotive experts will assist them in finding the right replacement part.”