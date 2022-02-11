HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The ability for Alabamians to buy their wine and beer via drive-thru may happen sooner than they think. On Thursday, the House passed a bill that could make it possible.

In the past, the Senate has not brought the bill to a vote, but new safety measures could pass it through this time around.

“I think it’s a nice idea and I would hope that we would have the opportunity to do that soon,” Cassels Krebs said, Manager of Pleasure is All Wine. The shop opened in Hoover off U.S. 31 during the pandemic. He said the pandemic opened new avenues to help the business get their wines and beers to customers.

“Opportunity is always key, so we want to hopefully have new avenues that make a little profit, run a good business, get people ease of access obviously responsibly,” Krebs said.

Citizens shouldn’t look for a change anytime soon, as the bill still has several hoops to jump through. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) board said it’s working with the legislature for changes to address its concerns.

Communications Specialist Daniel Dye sent a statement to CBS 42:

“For example, one proposed requirement would be that the driver of a vehicle turn on the dome light so that a clerk making the sale can confirm the driver matches the photo on their ID and if they are intoxicated.”

Customer Teresa Murton was at Pleasure is All Wine Thursday night. She said she has done drive-thru for alcohol in other states, which she says offers convenience Alabama does not have.

“Being able to have that opportunity, it’s great if…we could do the same thing that other states can do,” Murton said.

According to Murton, there are some drive-thru spots in Miami where she could get all of her groceries, including wine, and never have to leave the car.

If the bill gets through the Senate, the ABC would need new rules by the first of 2023 to put it in place.