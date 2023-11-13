BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Canadian rapper Drake is set to perform in Birmingham as part of his 2024 concert tour.

The tour, titled “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?,” was announced Monday morning and will kickoff on January 18 in Colorado. The tour comes to close on March 27 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on November 17 at 11 am.

Drake is touring on his most recent album “For All the Dogs,” which released on October 6. J. Cole will be performing alongside Drake for much of the tour, but will not be present at the March 27 show in Birmingham.

A Cash App Card Presale will start on November 15.