“We’re doing what we need to do: State health officer gives update on vaccination process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris provided an update Friday on the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama.

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has determined the state has had 397,477 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March.

While some fear there could be another wave of the virus before Alabamians get vaccinated, Dr. Harris said the state is in a good position still.

“We’re doing what we need to do,” Dr. Harris said.

This comes after President Joe Biden says states should allow all adults to be eligible for the vaccine starting May 1. Other states, like Mississippi and Alaska, have already opened eligibility to all adult citizens.

Dr. Harris says Alabama will be able to start vaccinating all adults by the president’s deadline but that it could also be “much earlier.”

The state has also administered more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine to citizens as of Thursday night leading to 529,402 Alabamians being fully vaccinated.

Dr. Harris did address the hesitancy of some individuals to get their vaccine doses once they are eligible. He says that polling conducted by ADPH shows about a third of Alabamians are hesitant to get their shots.

“As it becomes more normalized and more people see more people getting it, that’ll overcome some of the hesitancy,” Dr. Harris said.

The state health officer also announced that the efforts to vaccinate those in the Black Belt region have been going well. Nine of the top counties in the state for the percentage of the population vaccinated are in that region.

Dr. Harris did say 15% of the vaccines distributed have been given to African-Americans while 54% has been given to white Alabamians and 28% has been administered to those who have not identified their race.

The Alabama National Guard will begin administering the vaccine in several counties starting March 23. This comes a day after the state will open up eligibility to its third group.

With the mask mandate coming to an end April 9, Dr. Harris says citizens should still practice safety guidelines to avoid having to go back to a mandate. Health orders could still be in place after April 9 as well if Gov. Kay Ivey sees a need for them, according to Dr. Harris.

Alabama will receive around 110,000-120,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. Dr. Harris said they do not expect to have anymore Johnson & Johnson vaccines until April.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.