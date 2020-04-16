Dozens of health organizations, advocacy groups urge Governor Ivey to expand Medicaid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wednesday morning, more than 60 organizations making up a coalition called Cover Alabama sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey calling for Medicaid expansion. The expansion would extend healthcare coverage to the more than 200,000 currently uninsured Alabamians and federal dollars to the state’s healthcare system.

The Cover Alabama Coalition is a nonpartisan alliance consisting of advocates, businesses, community organizations, consumer groups, health care providers and religious congregations.

According to one of the coalition’s founding members, Alabama Arise, some Alabamians have been struggling with their health for long enough.

“Alabama appears high on the list of states for for virtually every bad health measure, especially chronic conditions, and a large factor in that is the inequitable access to health care across our state,” explained Jim Carnes, Policy Director at Alabama Arise.

Both Governor Ivey and President Donald Trump said they recognize that Black Americans are dying at a higher rate from COVID-19, and that something needs to be done about that.



Underlying health problems contribute to the issue, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The American Heart Association said people with heart disease, the leading cause of death for Black people, are more at risk during this time.

“We also know that oftentimes, when folks don’t have health insurance, they’re not seeing a physician for care,” explained Jada Shaffer, Alabama Government Relations Director for the American Heart Association.

Carnes said Medicaid expansion is one of the only ways the hospital system can bounce back from COVID-19 at a time when many rural hospitals are closing.

“We believe Medicaid expansion would open the door to health care for many of the people who are most vulnerable for poor unaddressed health concerns,” he explained. “It allows them to get preventive care that can help them avoid the development of long term conditions that only worsen with neglect.”

Ivey said she was aware about interest in expanding the reach of medicaid during the pandemic.

But she had no concrete details on just how strongly she was considering it.

The federal government fronts most of the cost for Medicaid expansion, currently 90 percent. Conservative lawmakers and Governor Ivey worry where the remaining 10 percent will come from. But advocates argue that you get great value in return, $9 for every dollar the state spends.

“Treating patients that have health insurance where a third party will be paying the bill on their behalf is a lot better than the convoluted mechanism that we have,” argued David Becker of the University of Alabama- Birmingham School of Public Health

Helping people with few healthcare options and removing the cost burden from hospitals.

And that, the Cover Alabama coalition argues, puts money back into the economy.

“As our state looks to bring in new industry. Without access to quality health care, I think that we are losing out on potential economic opportunities for our state,” said Jeff Arrington, Executive Vice President of the Alabama Academy of Family Physicians.

Expanding Medicaid allows states to provide healthcare coverage for people up to 138 percent of the federal poverty rate, which is about $28,000 for a family of three.