DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been charged with the torture and abuse of a child in Ozark.

Officials responded to a call of children being locked out of their Ozark apartment on Wednesday.

An officer arrived at the scene and after further investigation, it was found that some of the children in the home sustained injuries prior to the officer’s arrival, according to Ozark police.

Elizabeth Stanford, 50, of Dothan, was then charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.

Stanford is now in the Dale County Jail with no bond set.