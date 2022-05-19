DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is currently looking for a couple traveling through the Wiregrass. The pair is accused of conning local gas stations while getting around on a stolen vehicle.
Joshua and Mary Matheny stopped at a Dothan gas station on May 10, and police say purchased upwards of $600 worth of fuel using a fraudulent credit card.
While investigating, police allege that the couple has done this in other areas as well, including other states.
They were last known to be driving in a dually pick-up truck and pulling a fifth-wheel camper.
Police have confirmed that the truck is stolen.
If you have any information on the two’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Dothan police at 334-615-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.