DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been hospitalized after police say she was found running around a downtown neighborhood naked with hand saws.

Dothan police responded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a call of a nude woman holding saws in the 200-300 block of South Oates Street. When police arrived, they found the woman and took her into custody where she was then hospitalized, Dothan patrol says.

  • Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
No one was injured and police say the woman is likely mentally disabled.

She is now receiving treatment at Southeast Health.