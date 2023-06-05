DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 32-year-old Headland woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she hit her boyfriend with his own car after a fight.

On Saturday, June 3, at approximately 12:55 a.m., Dothan officers rushed to the 3500 block of Westgate Parkway on reports of a domestic violence incident involving someone getting hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim on the road, along with several others surrounding him.

According to Dothan Police, after an investigation, officers found that the man was driving with his girlfriend in the passenger seat when they got into an argument and the girlfriend began to get physically violent.

Police say the boyfriend stopped the vehicle, got out, and told his girlfriend he would walk. The girlfriend, later identified as Marketa Baker, took control of the vehicle, drove it past her boyfriend, turned around, and then hit him, according to DPD.

The unidentified boyfriend was transported to a local hospital where he had to have surgery for a broken leg.

Baker was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Violence in the First Degree. She was booked into the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.