Dothan Mardi Gras Parade canceled due to COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Traditional events in the city of Dothan have suffered another casualty because of COVID-19.

Krewe of Kolosse Captain Harry Hall wrote to his members last week that with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continuing to rise, the Board unanimously decided to cancel the parade originally scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021.

The letter provided to WDHN said the decision came after Hall met with City Manager Kevin Cowper, the parade chair, and ball captain to review the city’s COVID-19 situation to better follow restrictions set forth by the state.

“The Executive Board feels that it (is) in the best interest of our Krewe, our guests, and our community to be socially responsible and not add to the strain under which our hospitals and medical staff currently operate,” Hall wrote.

While the parade has been canceled outright, the Mardi Gras Ball has been postponed. The board of directors is working on a way to hold the ball and present the 18 debutants as formally as possible.