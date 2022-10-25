DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines on Friday and will have to hope his Wolves can clinch a playoff berth after an incident led to his week-long suspension and a video that took social media by storm.

“While it’s most certainly unfortunate it’s apparent to me that this is an isolated incident and not indicative of the true character of Coach Kennedy,” DCS Superintendent, Dr. Dennis Coe said.

In the video, Dothan is seen on offense where running back Raymond Blackmon is seen breaking off a huge run where he would march into the endzone to give the Wolves the lead in a crucial matchup, but there was a flag on the play, which negated the go-ahead touchdown.

The play that led up to the incident in question.

The flag was for sideline interference, as an assistant for Dothan was outside of the team’s designated box outlined on the field.

The video shows, Coach Kennedy shoving the assistant, who the flag was called on to the ground.

The incident in question.

“Friday night I made a mistake I will never forget,” Dothan Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy said. “A huge mistake and there is no excuse for it. I’ve apologized to those involved and taken measures that so that doesn’t happen again.”

Along with a week-long suspension, Kennedy will also face some other consequences.

“This plan moving forward contains personal, professional, and financial consequences,” Dr. Coe said.

“Although, this unfortunate incident took place our trust in Coach Kennedy as the leader of our football program and our student-athletes has not waivered,” Dothan Athletic Director, Jessica Noble said.

Dr. Coe says that Kennedy apologized to the assistant that he pushed and has also apologized to the team after Friday’s game against Opelika.

Changes also could be coming to who is allowed on the sidelines during the game, to try and prevent future incidents.

“That’s something we are evaluating,” Dr. Coe said. “We do require all our volunteer assistants to go through a background screening process, but I think that is something we need to take a closer look at in the future.”

Associate Head Coach Justin Jones will take over head coaching duties this week for Dothan’s final game against Jefferson Davis, but Kennedy will return as head coach starting next Monday.