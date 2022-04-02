ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama’s primary elections are fast-approaching as both major parties prepare to go to the polls to pick their candidates.

There are several important dates for voters to remember ahead of Election Day, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website. Those dates include deadlines for absentee voting and registration.

Deadline to register to vote in the May 24 primary election May 17: Last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned via mail

Last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager May 24: All absentee ballots returned by mail by 12 p.m. to the Absentee Election Manager

Alabama’s primary elections will be held on May 24. If needed, a runoff election will be held on June 21.

Absentee voting for the May primaries began on March 30. To request an absentee ballot application, click here or contact your local Absentee Election Manager.