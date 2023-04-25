LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The search continues for a man accused in a domestic dispute that nearly killed a woman.

Crystal Shannon says she was nearly beaten to death by her former boyfriend and now she says that man is threatening her while on the run from law enforcement.

In March of 2022, Shannon says her boyfriend at the time Jesse Suggs assaulted her.

“He cracked my skull, which led to me having brain surgery,” Shannon said.

Crystal stayed in the hospital for roughly two months after the attack undergoing more surgeries. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Suggs is wanted for attempted murder.

While deputies continue to look for him throughout North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee, Crystal along with her sisters Tabitha and Leann say Suggs has been sending the family death threats if they don’t drop the charges.

“He sent out text messages a few days ago threatening to kill my sister and her three-year-old daughter, he said he saw her three-year-old daughter jumping on the trampoline which means he was located behind our home,” Tabitha said.

“I live with my family, so he’s obviously putting their life in danger, as well the kids have had to start playing inside,” Crystal said.

Tabitha says the family has been living on edge ever since the threats were made.

“We have to walk them to get them on the bus to get them off of the bus. Every time one of the dogs bark the kids are scared that he’s out here and he’s going to kill someone,” Tabitha said.

Crystal and her family say Suggs is a threat and he needs to be behind bars.

“If you know him or you seen him or think you seen him, I just ask you to call the local police department or 911,” Crystal said.

“He needs to be caught sooner than later lives are at risk, not just my sister and her daughter, it’s not just our family. His next girlfriend could be the next victim,” Leann said.

Authorities say Jesse Suggs may have been seen in the Elkmont area within the last few days. The Limestone County Sheriff’s office says it is helping in the search.

If you see him or have any information about him, law enforcement asks that you call your local police agency. There is a possible $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.