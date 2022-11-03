ALABAMA (WHNT) — Dollar General stores across the state of Alabama along with locations in Georgia and Florida are facing over $2.7 million in fines over safety issues, according to a recent press release.

Federal inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued the fines less than a month after citing Dollar General and Dolgencorp with $1.68 million in penalties.

The inspections were conducted at seven locations, including Town Creek, Odenville, Dothan and Clay, Alabama along with stores in Georgia and Florida.

During recent inspections, OSHA inspectors identified 31 violations similar to those found at other Dollar General locations where litigation is already pending, including 11 willful, 16 repeat and four serious violations at seven locations across the Southeast.

Issues cited included the following:

Blocked exit hazards

Failing to label, mount, or make fire extinguishers accessible

Storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards

Failing to use exit signs to facilitate safe egress in the event of an emergency

Exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed

Not providing handrails on stairs where required

According to OSHA, Dollar General and Dolgencorp have received more than $12.3 million in penalties for “numerous willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations” since 2017.

“Dollar General has shown a pattern of alarmingly willful disregard for federal safety standards, choosing to place profits over their employees’ safety and well-being,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker.

Dollar General has 15 business days to respond and comply to the penalties.