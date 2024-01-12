(WHNT) – Women in Alabama are more likely to die from cervical cancer than women in most other states, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors are using this as an opportunity to teach women how to prevent cervical cancer and how to catch cervical cancer early in hopes of reducing the risk of death.

According to ADPH, “cervical cancer is entirely preventable through vaccination against cancer-causing strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), periodic cervical screenings, and if necessary, treatment of cervical lesions before they can develop into cancer.”

ADPH reports that the state of Alabama ranks third in mortality and incidence of cervical cancer in the United States.

Dr. Gabrielle Hawkins specializes in gynecologic oncology at Huntsville Hospital (HH) Tennessee Valley Gynecologic Oncology.

Dr. Hawkins and HH say cervical cancer affects women of every race, socioeconomic status, education level, place of birth and residence. However, HH reports that it is especially prevalent in the African-American community.

State health officials have put together a strategic plan aimed at eliminating cervical cancer as a public health threat by 2033.

ADPH’s strategic plan is called “Operation Wipe Out,” outlining plans to raise awareness of the importance of HPV vaccinations and cervical cancer screenings.

Doctors say there are 5 “sneaky signs” of cervical cancer:

Unexplained bleeding

Pelvic pain or discomfort

Unusual discharge

Trouble going to the bathroom

Exam abnormalities

If you have any of these symptoms, experts encourage you to make an appointment with your health care provider.

HH said there are several things women can do to lower their chances of having cervical cancer:

Get the HPV vaccine

Attend routine Pap tests

Use protection to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Say no to smoking

For more information on cervical cancer, the 5 signs, and how to prevent cervical cancer, click here.