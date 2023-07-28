LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — District 1 State Senator Tim Melson is at a hospital in Seoul after having a heart attack on a trip to South Korea.

Sen. Melson represents District 1, which covers all of Lauderdale County, a portion of Limestone County and a small section of Madison County.

State Sen. Keith Kelley, who represents Anniston, posted on social media confirming Melson had a heart attack and asking for prayers for his friend.

“I ask for your prayers for my friend Senator Tim Melson. He had a heart attack and we need your prayers for him and his family. Thank you,” Kelley said in a Facebook post.

Secretary of Senate Pat Harris says that Melson and other House members were on an economic development trip to South Korea to find STEM teachers for the Black Belt.

The “massive heart attack” did not happen in Seoul, however, the hospital he was taken to is. Melson is in “serious but stable” condition.

Harris said that Sen. Arthur Orr provided CPR until paramedics and ambulances arrived.

Melson’s family is traveling to be with him on Friday while he recovers.