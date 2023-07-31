(WHNT) — District 1 Senator Tim Melson’s family has provided some updates on his condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest during an ‘economic development trip’ in South Korea.

On a Facebook page created by Sen. Melson’s son, Tyler Melson, the family has been providing consistent updates on his condition since he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday while he was a delegate on a trip to the East Asian country.

Secretary of Senate Pat Harris says that Melson and other House members were on an economic development trip to South Korea to find STEM teachers for the Black Belt when the cardiac event occurred.

He immediately received CPR from Senator Arthur Orr until paramedics arrived and required cardioversion, or shock, as well.

“Technically, this does not mean he had a heart attack as we often think of it. It appears that his arrest was caused by an arrhythmia (Or irregular rhythm). He was rushed to the nearest hospital. He arrived quickly to the hospital and a cardiac cath was done (angiography). This did not show blockage of his coronary arteries. Oftentimes, coronary blockages may lead to cardiac arrests and will require stenting. In his case, there was no blockage,” Tyler Melson said in a post.

The latest updates, posted on Sunday and Monday, state Sen. Melson remains on a ventilator but has shown continued improvement. “Discussion has started about when to try and wean him off,” Melson’s son wrote.

He has been taken off the EMCO, which was a device to help, “oxygenate his blood” and has remained stable.

At a regional medical center not far from Seoul, tests showed Sen. Melson had heart failure, meaning his heart is weak and not pumping correctly. This led to fluid buildup in his lungs, his son said. Senator Melson received immediate intubation, was placed on medication and mechanical support for his heart and blood pressure, and was placed on the ECMO.

On Saturday, Tyler Melson posted that doctors were trying to see how he would do as they removed elements that he was relying on through the first 48 hours following the cardiac event.

The family was hopeful to have him transferred quickly to Alabama, but on Friday, July 28, they said it was clear he was not stable enough to do that, yet. When he was stable enough to be moved to a hospital in Seoul to receive the highest level of care, which is where he remains, according to the page’s latest update.

To follow along for any additional updates, you can find the Facebook page run by his family here.