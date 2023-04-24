ALABAMA (WKRG) — You’ve probably heard of a state flag, bird or even a state bird, but what about a state dessert? That’s right, every state has an official dessert, according to Statesymbolusa.org.

As for the Yellowhammer state, the dessert is Lane Cake, named in 2016. It is a “symbol for Southern culture and identity.”

You may have heard of Lane Cake in the award-winning novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee. Lee was born in Monroeville.

According to the website, the original recipe was created by Emma Rylander Lane, of Clayton, who won a baking competition at a County Fair in 1898.

Ingredients:

Cake Layers:

2 ¼ cups sugar

1 ¼ cups butter, softened

8 large egg whites, at room temperature

3 cups all-purpose soft-wheat flour (such as White Lily)

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Shortening

Peach Filling:

Boiling water

8 ounces dried peach halves

½ cup butter, melted

1 cup sugar

8 large egg yolks

¾ cup sweetened flaked coconut

¾ cup chopped toasted pecans

½ cup bourbon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Peach Schnapps Filling:

2 large egg whites

1 ½ cups sugar

½ cup peach schnapps

2 teaspoons light corn syrup

1/8 teaspoon table salt

Directions, according to SouthernLiving.com:

Prepare Cake Layers: Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat first 2 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add 8 egg whites, 2 at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add batter to cake pans: Sift together flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture alternately with 1 cup water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract. Spoon batter into 4 greased (with shortening) and floured 9-inch round shiny cake pans (about 1 ¾ cups batter in each pan).

Bake cake layers: Bake at 350°F for 14 to 16 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

Boil peaches: Pour boiling water to cover over dried peach halves in a medium bowl; let stand 30 minutes. Drain well, and cut into ¼-inch pieces. (After plumping and dicing, you should have about 2 cups peaches.)

Prepare Filling: Whisk together melted butter and next 2 ingredients in a heavy saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat, and stir in diced peaches, coconut, and next 3 ingredients. Cool completely (about 30 minutes).

Construct cake: Spread filling between cake layers (a little over 1 cup per layer). Cover cake with plastic wrap, and chill 12 hours.

Prepare Frosting: Pour water to a depth of 1 ½ inches into a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Whisk together 2 egg whites, 1 ½ cups sugar, and next 3 ingredients in a heatproof bowl; place bowl over boiling water. Beat egg white mixture at medium-high speed with a handheld electric mixer 12 to 15 minutes or until stiff glossy peaks form and frosting is spreading consistency. Remove from heat, and spread immediately over top and sides of cake.

