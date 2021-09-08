Developing: Opelika High School evacuating after bomb threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika High School is in the process of being evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to first responders familiar with the situation.

“Police are responding to a Bomb Threat at the High School and Lafayette Parkway is closed. We don’t have any additional information at the moment,” said Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey.

According to police, parents can pick up their children at the front area of southern union. They will need to see an administrator and present their id. Wait for an administrator to bring your child.

Wednesday around lunch, a text alert was also sent to Southern Union faculty, staff, teachers, and students because the college campus is located across from the high school. The high school is on Bulldog Parkway.

Police are asking for the public to still avoid the area.

News 3 has reached out to the school system and Opelika Police for further information. We will update you as we can.