DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along County Road 34.

Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say she was restrained to bed posts inside the home for more than a week and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state.

Investigators say she escaped by chewing out of her restraints, damaging the braces on her teeth in the process. They believe she was kidnapped around July 24, with the suspect intending to inflict physical injury or sexual abuse.

The man who lived at the mobile home, 37-year-old Jose Reyes, was arrested Monday, August 1, and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Prosecutors expect to charge Reyes with two counts of capital murder, along with other charges, after their investigation revealed two decomposing bodies inside the residence.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett will not say how Reyes knew the child or if the child was related to the two individuals found dead inside the home. Their identities and cause of death have yet to be released, pending results from the Department of Forensic Sciences. The girl was not reported missing, and Abbett declined to say if her family had been located or not.

Reyes was found on Monday in the Auburn area by U.S. Marshalls and taken into custody. He remains in Tallapoosa County, without bond, pending the additional charges.

The investigation began Monday when the sheriff says the girl was seen walking along CR 34 by a driver. That person called 911, deputies arrived, and the little girl received medical attention.

Court documents show that deputies saw marks on the victim’s wrists – indicative of being restrained. Multiple agencies then began an investigation at the mobile home; that’s when the bodies were located. The metal underpinning of the mobile home was ripped off, and it looks like investigators focused their attention along the ground under the mobile home.

On Tuesday, crime scene tape still surrounded the mobile home where Reyes lives. Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Investigators remained at the scene. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are also involved in the investigation.