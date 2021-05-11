Department of Senior Services says watch out for COVID-19 vaccine survey scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Senior Services says they have received reports of a new COVID-19 vaccine email scam where people are asked to complete a fake survey. The survey offers a “free reward,” but asks people to pay “to cover shipping.”

Survey scams are a way to steal your identity or money. Many survey scams offer a reward and give you a limited time to respond if you want to take the survey. A legitimate survey will not assign a time limit or ask for your credit card or bank account information to pay for a reward.

Scammers know people have received COVID-19 vaccines and are capitalizing on it. Don’t give out personal information.

Fake surveys can be used in many dishonest ways: to steal your information, collect data about you to commit identity theft, or even install malware on your computer when you click on a link in your email.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the CDC, and the COVID-19 vaccine companies (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) are currently asking all vaccine recipients to enroll in the CDC V-Safe program as a post-vaccine monitoring mechanism at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html. There is no other survey being recommended at this time.

Please contact the Alabama Senior Medicare Patrol (AL SMP) at 1-800-243-5463 if you have responded to this or a similar COVID-19 vaccine survey email, or have questions.