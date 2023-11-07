TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An iconic Tuscaloosa landmark is being demolished this week in the Alberta community.

Nancy Cobb has lived next door to the Moon Winx Lodge for 30 years and feels saddened to see it gone.

“It is terrible and heart-wrenching to see it being bulldozed,” Cobb said. “There are so many things that could have happened over there, but I am sorry to see it torn down.”

Cobb’s daughter Elizabeth Cox will also miss the iconic landmark on University Boulevard.

“We miss it,” Cox said. “I think as an iconic place. It had so much potential.”

The Moon Winx Lodge motel was shut down by the city in March for a number of code violations. City Council President Kip Tyner says the concerns included rats and roaches as well as criminal activity. The motel was also operating without a license.

“Ever since I was a little boy, the Moon Winx was always there with the winking moon sign. There is a lot of historical significance,” Tyner said.

Tyner also says legendary Alabama football coach Bear Bryant used to take his Crimson Tide players to stay at the motel Friday nights before game days.

“The Alabama football team passing through and spending the nights there on Friday nights and leaving Saturdays,” Tyner said. “It was really great and I will always remember that.”

Tyner says he has met with potential developers about the property and is hoping to see an upscale new hotel built to replace the old motel.