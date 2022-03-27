HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey, as the incumbent, is the candidate in the Alabama gubernatorial race with the most name recognition, but six democratic candidates have been running grassroots campaigns across the state.

Financial reports published by the Alabama Secretary of State show total campaign contributions for the Democratic candidates are low compared to the top earners in the Republican race.

Political newcomer Patricia Jamieson is leading finically with contributions totaling $18,841. She is followed by current District 23 Alabama Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier with $5,683, and businessman and musician Chad “Chig” Martin with $3,322.

Educator Yolanda Flowers, U.S. Navy and corporate leader Robert Kennedy, and businessman Doug Smith have no listed campaign contributions.

News 19 political analyst David Person said money is not the only determining factor in a political race.

“People will vote for the candidates they connect with,” Person told News 19. “People will support financially candidates they connect with and who ask them for money.”

With less than two months left until the primaries, the gubernatorial candidates continue to fundraise and introduce themselves to voters across the state.

“Get out there and do the hard work,” Person said. “I think for a gubernatorial candidate, that means 67 county visitations, a 67 county strategy that involves, not just asking for money, but building relationships and building an infrastructure.”

The primary election will take place on May 24. If necessary, a runoff is scheduled for June 21.