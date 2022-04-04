LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man employed by the Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole is on leave after a weekend arrest in Lawrence County.

Daniel Keith Dutton is charged with DUI, multiple counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, failure to maintain a single lane, and not having a child restraint seat.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Dutton had two minor children, ages 2 and 4, in the vehicle at the time of his arrest. Deputies say the 2-year-old was improperly buckled in his car seat and the 4-year-old was not in a seat at all.

Authorities said DHR was called to take custody of the children and they were turned over to a family member.

The sheriff’s office said that after the children were taken, Dutton began to resist arrest. There were no injuries to anyone during Dutton’s arrest.

The ABPP confirmed Dutton is employed at their Decatur Field Office. Dutton has been suspended and placed on mandatory leave pending further investigation.

Dutton was taken to the Lawrence County Jail on a $5,900 total bond.