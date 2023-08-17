DECATUR/ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new partnership agreement between two organizations is set to benefit several families.

On Wednesday, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and Athens State University signed a learning partnership agreement. This makes the Chamber of Commerce Athens State’s first chamber learning partner.

The partnership will provide benefits, including a 10% tuition discount on all classes, waived application fee and complimentary evaluation of previously earned educational credits and training/professional certifications/portfolio for consideration of transfer credit.

“It’s just really exciting to have this opportunity for our 800-plus members to be able to be involved in this learning partnership and what it will mean to them. Certainly, the tuition discounts and the fee waivers are going to be very helpful as they are registering for classes, but also just the ability to utilize the resources that Athens State has,” Crystal Brown, President and CEO of the Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said.

The partnership and its benefits will be extended to the chamber’s 800 member organizations and their families.

Starting November 1, a one-time offer of a 20% tuition discount will be applied if a student registers and pays for the Spring 2024 semester by November 30, 2023.

For more information on the partnership or the tuition discount form, you can visit the chamber’s website. You can also click here to contact Athens State University Admissions, or contact the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce at 256-353-5312.