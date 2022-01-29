(WHNT) — Former Brighton mayor Brandaun Dean is officially running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

According to his campaign website, Dean attended Howard University and served as a congressional intern for representatives Artur Davis and Terri Sewell. In 2016, he was elected as the nation’s youngest African American municipal government executive in the nation at age 24. He left office in 2017.

“I’ve spent the years since I left Brighton struggling to make sense of the particular crisis that afflicts our communities and consequently those who are called to lead them,” Dean said in a campaign announcement. “Alabama has an opportunity to elect its youngest and first pro-Black, anti-poverty U.S. Senator in history.”

Dean says he has been a champion for many big issues throughout his life, including public education reform, criminal justice reform, clean energy, and LGBTQ+ equality.

“There was no doubt in my mind that this was the moment to enter the arena and let the people of this territory know exactly who I am,” Dean continued.

Since leaving office, Dean said he has worked on crafting a global curriculum on social justice, advocated for marijuana decriminalization, and joined then-Senator Kamala Harris’s national fundraising network.

“I look forward to making my case in all the places there are voters to clean up in the primary and flip this red seat in favor of the poor, the unhoused, the addicted, the prisoner and those who dare to have hope,” Dean stated.

Dean will face Florence minister Dr. Will Boyd in the Democratic primary. No other Democrats have qualified to run for the seat held by Richard Shelby since 1987.

The Democratic primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.