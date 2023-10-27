AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A woman working road construction has died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday in a work zone, according to investigators.

Auburn police say Tara Renee Harris, a 36-year-old resident of Auburn, lost her life while performing road traffic control duties. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on 29 South in Auburn.

Her body has been transported to the ADFS Montgomery Medical Facility for a postmortem examination.

Auburn police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. So far no charges have been filed.