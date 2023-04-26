LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – State witnesses continue to call witnesses in day 9 of testimony in the capital murder trial against Mason Sisk.

Sisk is charged with killing five family members in September 2019. His first trial was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone.

Now 18, Sisk won’t face the death penalty if convicted but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In Day 9 of the trial, Jurors were shown video of interrogation in which Mason confessed to the crime.

The confession in the video came after an already long line of questioning by former Sheriff Mike Blakely. In the video, Sisk denied killing his family multiple times, while Blakely accused him of lying.

Sisk had signed a Miranda waiver agreeing to answer questions and waiving the right to have an attorney or other adult present.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Shortly after the video finished, court was adjourned for the day.

The trial is ongoing and News 19’s Brian Lawson is in the court room. You can follow his live updates here.