Dauphin Island prepared for hurricane, new phone app launched to keep visitors and residents informed

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – June 1 marked the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

After the hurricane season we had last year, communities along the Gulf Coast are preparing for what’s ahead.

Jeff Collier, the Mayor of Dauphin Island, says the 2020 season was particularly rough. The west end beach sustained damage from multiple hurricanes.

After working on repairs most of the off-season, things are seemingly back to normal again on the island.

Mayor Collier says being on a barrier island, the people who live there know what to expect during hurricane season, but wants to remind everyone including visitors to always stay informed on the weather.

Recently, the Town of Dauphin Island launched a free mobile app to keep people up to date on the current conditions and any news happening on the island.

Click here to download it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News