Daphne Police looking for missing senior

ALABAMA – The Daphne Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

James Edward Murphee was last seen in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama around 1:30 p.m Saturday (April 4). Murphee may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Authorities say he may be traveling to Jefferson County or Daphne, Alabama. According to the missing senior alert, Murphee may be driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma with Alabama license plate 5AJ3651.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Murphee please contact the Daphne Police Department at (251) 621-9100.