DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – A Midland City man was shot and killed early Saturday morning while walking to his car in Downtown Dothan.

Police say Jaquez Octavious Hill, 20 of Midland City left a nightclub in the 100 block of West Main Street in Dothan to go to his car when he was fatally shot multiple times in the businesses parking lot just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

No suspect has been taken into custody or identified from this shooting and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. The department says they will stringently guard and protect the identity of anyone who would like to help in an anonymous capacity.

Scene of the shooting on West Main Street courtesy of The Dot Chew.

Court records show that Hill was arrested last week in Dale County and charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the second-degree, but was out on bond on the charge. The details of that case were not immediately available.

