CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One woman is dead after a Saturday night wreck.

Alabama State Troopers said Dana Quick West, 51, was killed when the 2015 Chevy Equinox she was driving left the road, hit a median, and overturned around 7:25 p.m.

Quick was pronounced dead at the scene, on US-31 near mile marker 322, roughly two miles south of Cullman.