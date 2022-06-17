CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – WildWater made a splash entry in Cullman on Friday.

The 12-acre water park features 18 water slides, a 22,000-square-foot wave pool, and a designated water space for toddlers to splash around in.

Executive Director Nathan Anderson shared with News 19 how this benefits the community.

“It’s a nice attraction. Something that our locals can experience ten minutes down the road max, but also its great for our local businesses by bringing that outside money to our community.”

A new sports center is also expected to be added to the park in the near future. Tournaments for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and more will be hosted.

For more information about tickets and events visit their website.