Cullman Regional seeking supply donations

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional is asking for donations of medical and cleaning supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said they haven’t run out of supplies, and that donations would serve as backups.

The hospital is seeking unopened packages of the following supplies:

Clorox with bleach (concentrate and wipes)

Hand sanitizers

Surgical masks (no handmade masks at this time)

Safety goggles or eye shields

“We have already had several donations from local schools and businesses, which is greatly appreciated,” said Lindsey Dossey, Vice President of Marketing in a news release. “We are grateful for the support from our community.”

Anyone wishing to donate can contact the Cullman Regional COVID-19 Information Line at 256-735-5530 or drop off items at the main entrance of the hospital.