Cullman Regional Medical Center launches online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional Medical Center has launched an online tool to help the community schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Officials said appointments will open five days before any clinics scheduled by Cullman Regional and appointments are required to receive the vaccine.
Only those eligible under the Alabama Department of Health Vaccine Allocation Plan are eligible to make an appointment.
As of March 22, that includes everyone in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c:
- Frontline healthcare workers
- First responders
- Anyone age 65+
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- Post office employees
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)
- Childcare workers
- Anyone with intellectual or developmental disabilities
- Anyone 16 or older with a high-risk medical condition, such as:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state
- Solid organ transplant recipients
- Obesity, BMI greater than 30
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- Other medical conditions as determined by their medical provider
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
In addition, anyone age 55+ can schedule an appointment as well.
To schedule an appointment, visit cullmanvaccine.com