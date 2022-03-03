CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) — Cullman Regional Medical Center broke ground Thursday on a $30 million expansion that will add 30 beds to the hospital.

The project will increase bed capacity at the hospital from 145 to 175 and double the size of the hospital’s critical care unit. Also included in that $30 million price tag is the completion of the hospital’s emergency department this summer.

“It’s imperative that North Alabama healthcare systems like Cullman Regional invest in facilities, technology, and talent to meet the future healthcare needs of our rapidly growing region,” said James Clements, the hospital’s CEO.

The expansion will be constructed by Doster Construction Company from Birmingham with designs by TRO Jung Brannen Architects.

“We’re excited to partner with Cullman Regional Medical Center and TRO again to expand their healthcare campus,” Doster Operations Manager Brad Mitchell. “The new patient tower will provide Cullman, and surrounding communities, more opportunity in seeking immediate healthcare attention, while enhancing the capabilities to which Cullman Regional can perform daily.”