Cullman Regional accepting handmade mask donations

CULLMAN, Ala. – In a press release, Cullman Regional announced that they are now accepting alternative, homemade cotton masks that meet the CDC guidelines.

Officials at the hospital want to make it clear that they haven’t run out of supplies. They say that they are monitoring supplies daily and creating backup supplies in case there is a surge in patient volume.

“We’ve had several community members reach out to us wanting to donate handmade masks,” said Lindsey Dossey, Vice President of Marketing. “We appreciate the willingness of the community to help out during this time of crisis.”

The CDC recommends cloth face coverings should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered

Hospital officials say say they currently has an adequate supply of N95 masks, PPE and ventilators.

The hospital also continues to accept the following unused and unopened items:

Clorox with bleach (concentrate and wipes)

hand sanitizers

surgical masks

safety goggles or eye shields

If you want to donate, contact the Cullman Regional COVID-19 Information Line at 256-735-5530 or drop off items at the main entrance of the hospital.