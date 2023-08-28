CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is seeking help from the public in locating a stolen dump truck.

According to CCSO, the dump truck was stolen at around 10:25 p.m. It’s a 2019 Kenworth T880 and the license plate reads 25AB1CY.

The owners of the vehicle are offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to the location of the dump truck.

If you have any information, contact investigator Josh Wallace at 256-734-0342. After hours or weekends, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (256)734-0342.