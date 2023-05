CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Kristina Jean Ray, 17, was last seen in the Baileyton area on April 30. She is approximately 5’5” and weighs 120 lbs. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please call Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigator Jesse Cummings at (256) 735-2718. During after-hours or weekends, please call (256) 734-0342.