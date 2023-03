CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were on the scene of a reported shooting in the Baileyton area Thursday.

According to the CCSO, one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Though deputies are in the area of the reported shooting, the CCSO stated there is no immediate threat to the community and that it was an isolated event.

The sheriff’s office is expected to provide more information at a later time.