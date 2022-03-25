CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Some much-needed upgrades and capital projects at schools across the Cullman County School District have been funded through a multi-million dollar bond issue.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette’s $15.4 million bond issue was approved by the Cullman County Commission on Education at a special meeting Thursday.

“These are exciting times for our school system,” said Barnette. “Some of these repairs and upgrades have been needed since I was an elementary student here in Cullman County and that’s been a long time ago.”

Some of the projects the $15.4 million will go towards include:

2 new roofs at Fairview High (currently in progress)

Family/Consumer Science & Ag shop remodel at Fairview High

New gym at Cold Springs High

New welding shop at Holly Pond High

New Family/Consumer Science & Ag facility at Hanceville High

Safety and Entrance upgrades (“store front”) at Vinemont Elementary

Lunchroom expansion at West Point Elementary/High

LED lighting upgrades with automatic controls

Replacing the last window A/C units with more efficient alternatives

Old window wall replacements at West Point High and Cold Springs Elementary

A few construction projects are already underway in the district including new classroom and lunchroom additions at Hanceville Elementary, as well as a new office complex and gym at Good Hope Middle School.

Officials also pointed out that all seven of their high school gyms now have air conditioning.

School officials said the bonds will be repaid over a 20-year-term with yearly, state-allocated, capital improvement money the district gets from the Alabama Department of Education.