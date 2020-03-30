Cullman County man accused of shaking child, causing brain trauma

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A 26-year-old man from Hanceville is accused of shaking a child causing seizures and brain trauma. Now Aaron Anthony Stites, of Hanceville, is facing charges of first degree assault and torture/willful abuse of a child.

Investigators say it was medically determined that Stites shook a child causing the injuries.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says the graphic nature of the crime and the fact that it involves a child limits the amount of information that can be released on the case.

“As I have said before we have made it a priority to care for those who cannot care and fight for themselves,” said Gentry in a written statement. “When someone injures a child there isn’t a punishment severe enough for them to receive,” added Gentry.