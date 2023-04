CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office announced it’s asking for the public assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kristina Jean Ray was last seen at her home in Fairview between 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. She is white, 5-foot-5, 155 pounds, and has dark brown hair and blue eyes. She may be in a black 2015 Kia Forte.

The CCSO is requesting the public to notify the office with any information regarding Ray.