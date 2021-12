BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are working to contain a fire in a elevator shaft in downtown Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, crews responded to a fire on the 200 block of 20th Street North. The fire is reportedly in the elevator shaft between the 9th and 10 floor. No exterior fire is showing and access to the shaft where the fire started has just been made available.

The building is reportedly under construction.

