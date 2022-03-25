MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Department of Justice continues to prosecute hundreds of cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including a handful of cases involving North Alabama defendants.

That attack took place the same day Congress was certifying the Electoral College results for the 2020 presidential election. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said this week that he’s explained to former President Donald Trump that Jan. 6 was the final verdict, under the Constitution for deciding the 2020 election.

But the fallout continues. Two North Alabama men, Lonnie Coffman of Falkville and Joshua James of Arab, have pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 related charges.

Coffman is due to be sentenced April 1 while James is awaiting a sentencing date.

While Coffman and James’ cases have moved through the system. The case of Dillon Herrington, of Madison, has gone at a different pace. He wasn’t arrested until June of 2021, but court documents suggest his case may also be nearing a resolution.

Herrington was due in court for a status hearing in early March. He is facing charges related to being on the Capitol grounds unlawfully on Jan. 6. He was nicknamed “MAGA Lumberjack” online.

He’s accused of throwing a 4×4 piece of lumber at police and hurling a police barricade as part of charges alleging he impeded and intimidated law enforcement.

Herrington is charged with six criminal counts. His attorney filed notice with the court March 10 saying they are engaged in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors.

The filing asked for time to consider a plea outline and it said ongoing discussions include possible sentencing guidelines, cooperation and other issues

After the filing by Herrington’s lawyers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Farqui ordered an April 26 status hearing.