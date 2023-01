(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007.

Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket — common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Alabama that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities is ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Shelby County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.1 per 100K people (#1,432 nationally, 20 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-65 (7 fatalities)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Coffee County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.4 per 100K people (#1,423 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Pixabay

#48. Madison County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.3 per 100K people (#1,296 nationally, 43 deaths)

– 9 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 14 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Autauga County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.0 per 100K people (#1,252 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Library of Congress

#46. Lee County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.2 per 100K people (#1,224 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Baldwin County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.2 per 100K people (#1,172 nationally, 30 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 12 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Covington County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.3 per 100K people (#1,169 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Canva

#43. Marshall County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.4 per 100K people (#1,090 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#42. Mobile County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.7 per 100K people (#1,067 nationally, 61 deaths)

– 15 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 19 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-10 (8 fatalities)



Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Elmore County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.1 per 100K people (#970 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#40. Montgomery County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.2 per 100K people (#958 nationally, 37 deaths)

– 11 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 11 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



M Floyd // Flickr

#39. Jefferson County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.4 per 100K people (#943 nationally, 110 deaths)

– 26 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-59 (13 fatalities)



Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#38. Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.5 per 100K people (#940 nationally, 37 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-82 SR-6 (8 fatalities)



Wayne James // Shutterstock

#37. Lauderdale County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.1 per 100K people (#906 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Morgan County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.1 per 100K people (#905 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-31 SR-3 (5 fatalities)



Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Calhoun County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.0 per 100K people (#859 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 9 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-431 SR-1 (5 fatalities)



Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Etowah County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.4 per 100K people (#842 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Houston County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.7 per 100K people (#761 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dallas County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.4 per 100K people (#739 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#31. St. Clair County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.0 per 100K people (#718 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dale County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.2 per 100K people (#668 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Colbert County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.9 per 100K people (#650 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cullman County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.0 per 100K people (#648 nationally, 20 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Barbour County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.8 per 100K people (#622 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marion County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.8 per 100K people (#621 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Canva

#25. Chilton County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.5 per 100K people (#595 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Canva

#24. Walker County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.1 per 100K people (#538 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tallapoosa County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.6 per 100K people (#518 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Canva

#22. DeKalb County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.6 per 100K people (#517 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-75 (6 fatalities)



Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Limestone County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.7 per 100K people (#515 nationally, 27 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-72 SR-2 (7 fatalities)



Canva

#20. Bibb County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.8 per 100K people (#513 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pike County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.1 per 100K people (#501 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Canva

#18. Lawrence County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.2 per 100K people (#498 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Blount County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.2 per 100K people (#497 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Franklin County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.1 per 100K people (#473 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Talladega County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.1 per 100K people (#470 nationally, 23 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.5 per 100K people (#454 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-72 SR-2 (5 fatalities)



Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Russell County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 32.4 per 100K people (#367 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-165 (5 fatalities)



Canva

#12. Escambia County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 32.5 per 100K people (#364 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-31 SR-3 (6 fatalities)



Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Geneva County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 33.8 per 100K people (#340 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Chambers County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 34.4 per 100K people (#326 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Monroe County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 34.8 per 100K people (#319 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Randolph County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 36.4 per 100K people (#277 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clarke County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 38.6 per 100K people (#254 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-43 SR-13 (5 fatalities)



Canva

#6. Sumter County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 40.1 per 100K people (#240 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Canva

#5. Marengo County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 41.2 per 100K people (#229 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Butler County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 46.9 per 100K people (#163 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Conecuh County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 50.9 per 100K people (#135 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Canva

#2. Bullock County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 67.4 per 100K people (#70 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities



Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#1. Macon County, Alabama

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 77.0 per 100K people (#50 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities