HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —The Supreme Court ruled that the “race-conscious” admission policies, specifically at Harvard and UNC, violated the Constitution’s 14th Amendment on Thursday.

The lawsuit was brought to the court by Asian Americans, who argued admissions policies favored students of other races at their expense.

The ruling, affecting university admission decisions, is expected to apply to higher education institutions across the country and maybe even here in North Alabama.

“There is a question on whether the details will also address admission into particular programs at that institution, so you would have perhaps an earmark for certain spots in a law program or nursing or maybe others,” Jim Purcell, Executive Director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, said.

The ruling could affect institutions right here in North Alabama.

“Alabama A&M, Athens State has a program for getting more minority teachers,” Purcell said. “The state of Alabama has provided some aid to address programs which perhaps have lower enrollment than would be expected…so the admission process is not impacted, but we do provide minorities scholarships for particular programs.”

The court decided 6-3 and 6-2 in both cases that Harvard and UNC’s admission policies violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor, who was one of three judges who dissented, said “In the end, when the Court speaks of a “colorblind” Constitution, it cannot really mean it, for it is faced with a body of law that recognizes that race-conscious measures are permissible under the Equal Protection Clause. Instead, what the Court actually lands on is an understanding of the Constitution that is “colorblind” sometimes, when the Court so chooses.”

As for the state of Alabama’s admission trends, Purcell said, “There are no public institutions in Alabama that have quotas or requirements for admissions based on ethnicities.”