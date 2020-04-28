Coroner: Man killed during Birmingham police shootout shot himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An autopsy showed that a man who was killed during a shootout with Birmingham police shot himself, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said it determined that Larry Dejuan Henderson, 26, of Birmingham took his own life during a confrontation that left a police officer wounded on Friday.

Al.com quoted a witness as saying the man shot himself in the head after wounding a police officer during a confrontation outside a small restaurant. It began when a police officer questioned the man after he initially refused to pay for food.

The officer, 47-year-old detective Mikiel Smith, was shot twice in the right arm but is in good condition.