BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by Gardendale Police Monday morning.

According to ALEA, 47-year-old Johnny Karris, of Cordova, was fatally shot by police while officers were attempting execute a search warrant.

ALEA claims Karris was firing a weapon as officers executed the search warrant. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The shooting occurred on School Street at approximately 6:05 a.m.

The case remains under investigation and the findings will be turned over to the Walker County District Attorney’s Office once completed.