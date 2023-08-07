ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are searching for a man convicted of murder who escaped from Staton Correctional Facility Monday morning.

Jordan Andrew Thomas, who is currently serving a life sentence for a 2012 murder, escaped from the Staton Correctional Facility around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say Thomas was last seen wearing brown pants and a brown shirt. He is 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Thomas has several tattoos including an ‘I-65’ tattoo across the front of his neck.

If you see Thomas or know of his whereabouts, contact or local law enforcement agency or the Staton Communications at (800) 831-8825.